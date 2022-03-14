Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) has seen 21.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.71M, closed the last trade at $3.61 per share which meant it lost -$1.38 on the day or -27.66% during that session. The IMPP stock price is -168.7% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 88.92% above the 52-week low of $0.40. The 3-month trading volume is 27.18 million shares.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Sporting -27.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the IMPP stock price touched $3.61 or saw a rise of 62.78%. Year-to-date, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares have moved 68.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) have changed 447.30%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.80% over the past 5 years.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.29% with a share float percentage of 10.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.