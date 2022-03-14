How Will Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Perform In Months To Come?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.49M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 15.16% during that session. The UBX stock price is -735.16% off its 52-week high price of $7.60 and 24.18% above the 52-week low of $0.69. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Sporting 15.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the UBX stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 4.38%. Year-to-date, Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved -37.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have changed -14.17%.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.49%, compared to 2.90% for the industry.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.48% with a share float percentage of 54.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.11 million shares worth more than $4.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 5.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.6 million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $2.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $1.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.