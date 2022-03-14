How Will Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 2.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.79M, closed the last trade at $3.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -9.09% during that session. The EXPR stock price is -134.32% off its 52-week high price of $8.67 and 25.95% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Express Inc. (EXPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Sporting -9.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the EXPR stock price touched $3.70 or saw a rise of 18.32%. Year-to-date, Express Inc. shares have moved 20.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have changed -15.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Express Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 173.91%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $602.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $345.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.70% over the past 5 years.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.58% with a share float percentage of 42.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Express Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 6.3 million shares worth more than $19.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 9.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.65 million and represent 4.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.50% shares in the company for having 2.35 million shares of worth $8.55 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $8.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.