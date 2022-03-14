How Is The AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) has seen 7.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73B, closed the last trade at $9.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.73% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -62.78% off its 52-week high price of $15.48 and 49.11% above the 52-week low of $4.84. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Sporting -0.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ASTS stock price touched $9.51 or saw a rise of 17.16%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares have moved 19.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed 52.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -268.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -268.03% from current levels.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.51% over the past 6 months, compared to 23.50% for the industry.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.29% with a share float percentage of 36.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AST SpaceMobile Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 1.83 million shares worth more than $19.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 3.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Broad Run Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.45 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 1.67 million shares of worth $18.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $13.96 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.