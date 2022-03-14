Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Safe-...

Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has seen 4.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.85M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 14.95% during that session. The SFET stock price is -49.59% off its 52-week high price of $1.84 and 60.98% above the 52-week low of $0.48. The 3-month trading volume is 511.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Sporting 14.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the SFET stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 6.11%. Year-to-date, Safe-T Group Ltd shares have moved 73.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) have changed 66.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -387.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.6% from current levels.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Safe-T Group Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.43%, compared to 3.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.04% with a share float percentage of 1.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe-T Group Ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 34029.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24160.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.