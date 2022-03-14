Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.79B, closed the recent trade at $8.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The NTCO stock price is -187.99% off its 52-week high price of $23.73 and 11.41% above the 52-week low of $7.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Sporting -1.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the NTCO stock price touched $8.24 or saw a rise of 16.09%. Year-to-date, Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares have moved -9.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) have changed -6.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -90.32%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.1 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.11% with a share float percentage of 4.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Natura &Co Holding S.A. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. with over 10.08 million shares worth more than $167.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with the holding of over 3.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.82 million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 69798.0 shares of worth $0.96 million while later fund manager owns 48148.0 shares of worth $0.66 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.