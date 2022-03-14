Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has seen 19.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.75B, closed the last trade at $3.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -4.56% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -446.18% off its 52-week high price of $17.15 and 5.1% above the 52-week low of $2.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting -4.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the GRAB stock price touched $3.14 or saw a rise of 13.5%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved -55.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed -43.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.60 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -250.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.65% from current levels.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.79% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.40% for the industry.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.29% with a share float percentage of 32.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 1.14 million shares worth more than $8.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.