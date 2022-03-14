Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG): What Is Good About Stock?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) has a beta value of -0.80 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 10.24% during that session. The GSMG stock price is -401.03% off its 52-week high price of $4.86 and 12.37% above the 52-week low of $0.85. The 3-month trading volume is 167.95K shares.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Sporting 10.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the GSMG stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 10.19%. Year-to-date, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -25.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) have changed -17.77%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.11%, compared to 17.40% for the industry.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.66% with a share float percentage of 43.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shah Capital Management with over 6.8 million shares worth more than $8.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Shah Capital Management held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 68100.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80358.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.