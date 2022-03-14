Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Shares Are Down -98.19% So Far This Year

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has seen 7.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $394.70M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -9.41% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -5959.74% off its 52-week high price of $93.32 and 9.74% above the 52-week low of $1.39. The 3-month trading volume is 5.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting -9.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the GOTU stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 20.62%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares have moved -20.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have changed -35.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.55 while the price target rests at a high of $13.26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -761.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -520.13% from current levels.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.67% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $437.2 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $331.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $291.14 million and $343.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.20% for the current quarter and -3.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -108.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 03 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.43% with a share float percentage of 50.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 9.76 million shares worth more than $29.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 6.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.36 million and represent 4.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 2.74 million shares of worth $8.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $6.0 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.