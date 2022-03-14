Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Is Down -3.69%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) has seen 5.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.86B, closed the last trade at $17.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -3.69% during that session. The FRSH stock price is -210.05% off its 52-week high price of $53.36 and 9.36% above the 52-week low of $15.60. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Sporting -3.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the FRSH stock price touched $17.21 or saw a rise of 7.52%. Year-to-date, Freshworks Inc. shares have moved -34.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) have changed -26.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -138.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -39.45% from current levels.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freshworks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.04 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -278.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.41% with a share float percentage of 83.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freshworks Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Steadview Capital Management, LLC with over 6.06 million shares worth more than $159.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Steadview Capital Management, LLC held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 4.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.62 million and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.67% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $143.06 million while later fund manager owns 1.49 million shares of worth $52.45 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.