EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.38B, closed the last trade at $200.14 per share which meant it gained $11.38 on the day or 6.03% during that session. The EPAM stock price is -262.45% off its 52-week high price of $725.40 and 15.76% above the 52-week low of $168.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.5.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) trade information

Sporting 6.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the EPAM stock price touched $200.14 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, EPAM Systems Inc. shares have moved -70.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have changed -58.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $479.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $231.00 while the price target rests at a high of $830.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -314.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.42% from current levels.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EPAM Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.16%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.10% and 39.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $723.49 million and $780.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.90% for the current quarter and 40.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 45.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.90%.

EPAM Dividends

EPAM Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.41% with a share float percentage of 96.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EPAM Systems Inc. having a total of 895 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.1 million shares worth more than $2.91 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 billion and represent 8.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 1.52 million shares of worth $868.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $820.97 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.