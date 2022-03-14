Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Forecast To Gain 80.0% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.69M, closed the recent trade at $1.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -36.84% during that session. The ELMS stock price is -900.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.00 and -41.67% below the 52-week low of $1.70. The 3-month trading volume is 863.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

Sporting -36.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ELMS stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 44.19%. Year-to-date, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. shares have moved -72.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) have changed -20.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.0% from the levels at last check today.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.72% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.30% for the industry.

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.05% with a share float percentage of 41.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 4.57 million shares worth more than $32.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 3.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP, with the holding of over 2.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.32 million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $5.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $4.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.