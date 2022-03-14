Does Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 7.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.61M, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it lost -$1.12 on the day or -25.93% during that session. The ENSV stock price is -173.75% off its 52-week high price of $8.76 and 82.81% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.84 million shares.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Sporting -25.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ENSV stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 63.47%. Year-to-date, Enservco Corporation shares have moved 275.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 137.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) have changed 409.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 158.06% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.79 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.39 million and $5.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 183.90% for the current quarter and 122.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 60.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.91% with a share float percentage of 21.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95536.0 and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 76526.0 shares of worth $65276.0 while later fund manager owns 56093.0 shares of worth $47847.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.