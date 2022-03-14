Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $495.10M, closed the recent trade at $4.11 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.73% during that session. The CHS stock price is -77.37% off its 52-week high price of $7.29 and 35.04% above the 52-week low of $2.67. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the CHS stock price touched $4.11 or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, Chico’s FAS Inc. shares have moved -24.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have changed -16.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -45.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.65% from the levels at last check today.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chico’s FAS Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 212.50% and -14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $494.15 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $532.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.77% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 111.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 06 and June 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.23% with a share float percentage of 84.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chico’s FAS Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.58 million shares worth more than $105.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.63 million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.02% shares in the company for having 8.6 million shares of worth $46.26 million while later fund manager owns 3.32 million shares of worth $17.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.