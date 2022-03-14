Can PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.70M, closed the last trade at $1.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -7.51% during that session. The PED stock price is -52.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.44 and 41.88% above the 52-week low of $0.93. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Sporting -7.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the PED stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 34.43%. Year-to-date, PEDEVCO Corp. shares have moved 50.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) have changed 30.08%.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PEDEVCO Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 350.00%, compared to 20.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.50% over the past 5 years.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.05% with a share float percentage of 7.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PEDEVCO Corp. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.64 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $0.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $0.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.