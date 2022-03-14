BioNTech SE (BNTX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 15.95% Rise

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.90B, closed the recent trade at $157.27 per share which meant it gained $21.63 on the day or 15.95% during that session. The BNTX stock price is -195.03% off its 52-week high price of $464.00 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $92.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Sporting 15.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the BNTX stock price touched $157.27 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, BioNTech SE shares have moved -47.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have changed -21.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioNTech SE shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56,557.14%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 343.80% and 88.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,229.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.57 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $422.55 million and $1.75 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 981.70% for the current quarter and 170.10% for the next.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.70% with a share float percentage of 53.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNTech SE having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 6.53 million shares worth more than $1.68 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 4.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 billion and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 2.06 million shares of worth $561.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $427.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.