Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Dropped -18.26% In One Month

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.82B, closed the recent trade at $102.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.18% during that session. The ASND stock price is -75.21% off its 52-week high price of $178.71 and 0.94% above the 52-week low of $101.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 271.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

Sporting -0.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ASND stock price touched $102.00 or saw a rise of 9.28%. Year-to-date, Ascendis Pharma A/S shares have moved -24.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have changed -18.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $158.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $106.19 while the price target rests at a high of $196.77. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -92.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.11% from the levels at last check today.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ascendis Pharma A/S shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.66%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.10% and -72.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.97 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $651.1k and $878.24k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 509.70% for the current quarter and 987.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.13%.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.19% with a share float percentage of 104.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ascendis Pharma A/S having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 7.78 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 13.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 7.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 12.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $215.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $178.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.