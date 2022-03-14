Analysts Are Recommending Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) As A Buy Candidate

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the recent trade at $10.32 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 5.85% during that session. The DVAX stock price is -107.27% off its 52-week high price of $21.39 and 31.3% above the 52-week low of $7.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Sporting 5.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the DVAX stock price touched $10.32 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have moved -30.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have changed -25.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -200.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -93.8% from the levels at last check today.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 115.79%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 564.30% and 3,700.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 817.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210.47 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $150.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $19.55 million and $83.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 976.60% for the current quarter and 80.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.69% with a share float percentage of 80.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 15.33 million shares worth more than $294.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 8.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.65 million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.36% shares in the company for having 7.63 million shares of worth $152.36 million while later fund manager owns 7.51 million shares of worth $149.92 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.26% of company’s outstanding stock.