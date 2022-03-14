An In-Depth Look At Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 6.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.71M, closed the recent trade at $5.90 per share which meant it gained $2.88 on the day or 95.36% during that session. The VOLT stock price is 6.78% off its 52-week high price of $5.50 and 58.31% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56790.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.79K shares.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) trade information

Sporting 95.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the VOLT stock price touched $5.90 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares have moved 3.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) have changed -7.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.69% from the levels at last check today.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.86%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 112.10% and -37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $223.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $220 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.90% over the past 5 years.

VOLT Dividends

Volt Information Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.80% with a share float percentage of 46.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Volt Information Sciences Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Archon Capital Management LLC with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $2.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Archon Capital Management LLC held 3.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.25 million and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.8 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.