An In-Depth Look At The Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $445.27B, closed the recent trade at $174.00 per share which meant it gained $4.65 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The JNJ stock price is -3.4% off its 52-week high price of $179.92 and 10.51% above the 52-week low of $155.72. The 3-month trading volume is 7.89 million shares.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the JNJ stock price touched $174.00 or saw a fall of -0.29%. Year-to-date, Johnson & Johnson shares have moved -1.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have changed -1.25%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Johnson & Johnson shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.14%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.00% and 1.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.20%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.3 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $22.48 billion and $21.98 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.60% for the current quarter and 8.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 44.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.05%.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.24 at a share yield of 2.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.38% with a share float percentage of 70.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Johnson & Johnson having a total of 4,460 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 234.78 million shares worth more than $40.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 200.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.22 billion and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 74.4 million shares of worth $12.02 billion while later fund manager owns 55.28 million shares of worth $8.93 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.