An Analysis Of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Stock

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) has a beta value of -0.59 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.99M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.39% during that session. The PXS stock price is -193.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 46.15% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 862.80K shares.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Sporting 5.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the PXS stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 40.91%. Year-to-date, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares have moved 36.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) have changed 14.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.50%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 128.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.83 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.51 million and $5.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.40% for the current quarter and 68.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.80% over the past 5 years.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.57% with a share float percentage of 21.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pyxis Tankers Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38050.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.