An Analysis Of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $574.99M, closed the recent trade at $5.57 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The BDSI stock price is -0.9% off its 52-week high price of $5.62 and 55.12% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the BDSI stock price touched $5.57 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares have moved 79.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have changed 50.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.60 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -79.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.54% from the levels at last check today.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.17%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $42.17 million and $41.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.40% for the current quarter and 20.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 235.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

BDSI Dividends

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.81% with a share float percentage of 70.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 9.17 million shares worth more than $33.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.39 million and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $12.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.43 million shares of worth $8.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.