American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 8.76%

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.79M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 8.76% during that session. The AREB stock price is -544.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.60 and 24.16% above the 52-week low of $1.13. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Sporting 8.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the AREB stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 11.31%. Year-to-date, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares have moved -73.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) have changed -30.70%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -504.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -504.03% from current levels.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.67% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.00% over the past 5 years.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.