Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Is Up 0.38%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has seen 12.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.92B, closed the recent trade at $2.61 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The ABEV stock price is -46.74% off its 52-week high price of $3.83 and 6.9% above the 52-week low of $2.43. The 3-month trading volume is 22.50 million shares.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ABEV stock price touched $2.61 or saw a rise of 6.45%. Year-to-date, Ambev S.A. shares have moved -7.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have changed -6.47%.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambev S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.67%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.78 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.44 billion and $3.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.90% for the current quarter and 2.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -6.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.60%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 4.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.83% with a share float percentage of 8.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambev S.A. having a total of 388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 230.47 million shares worth more than $645.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 179.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $503.6 million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 103.31 million shares of worth $305.8 million while later fund manager owns 77.02 million shares of worth $227.98 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.