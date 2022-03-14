Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.15B, closed the recent trade at $49.38 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 1.15% during that session. The ALK stock price is -50.36% off its 52-week high price of $74.25 and 11.99% above the 52-week low of $43.46. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Sporting 1.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ALK stock price touched $49.38 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Alaska Air Group Inc. shares have moved -6.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have changed -16.68%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alaska Air Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 256.16%, compared to 24.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 108.20% and 84.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 80.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.85 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $765 million and $785.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 141.30% for the current quarter and 119.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 134.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.43%.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.39% with a share float percentage of 75.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaska Air Group Inc. having a total of 713 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.85 million shares worth more than $721.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $407.64 million and represent 6.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 4.27 million shares of worth $225.46 million while later fund manager owns 4.25 million shares of worth $248.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.