Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 5.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $473.01M, closed the last trade at $2.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -65.9% off its 52-week high price of $4.33 and 34.48% above the 52-week low of $1.71. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Sporting -5.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the AKBA stock price touched $2.61 or saw a rise of 10.92%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 15.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed 35.23%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.24%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.30% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.32 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $56.7 million and $55.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.30% for the current quarter and -30.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.90% over the past 5 years.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.65% with a share float percentage of 60.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 15.86 million shares worth more than $45.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.47 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.78% shares in the company for having 11.85 million shares of worth $34.14 million while later fund manager owns 4.5 million shares of worth $12.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.