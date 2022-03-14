Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Drops -8.41%, Marking Lose By Bears

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56B, closed the last trade at $11.00 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -8.41% during that session. The ADPT stock price is -328.27% off its 52-week high price of $47.11 and -1.82% below the 52-week low of $11.20. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Sporting -8.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ADPT stock price touched $11.00 or saw a rise of 15.84%. Year-to-date, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have moved -60.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have changed -36.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -354.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.91% from current levels.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.84%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.40% and -51.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.01 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $30.18 million and $27.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.30% for the current quarter and 58.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -32.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.30%.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.03% with a share float percentage of 84.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 29.99 million shares worth more than $1.02 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 21.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management, with the holding of over 11.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.35 million and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.94% shares in the company for having 6.97 million shares of worth $236.86 million while later fund manager owns 5.19 million shares of worth $173.26 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.