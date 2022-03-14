A Detailed Analysis Of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.23B, closed the recent trade at $32.01 per share which meant it lost -$3.96 on the day or -11.01% during that session. The LEGN stock price is -81.19% off its 52-week high price of $58.00 and 25.02% above the 52-week low of $24.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 829.14K shares.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Sporting -11.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the LEGN stock price touched $32.01 or saw a rise of 17.22%. Year-to-date, Legend Biotech Corporation shares have moved -22.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) have changed -11.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.28.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Legend Biotech Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.72%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -68.20% and -23.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.22 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $40.78 million and $13.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -65.10% for the current quarter and 13.30% for the next.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.09% with a share float percentage of 35.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Legend Biotech Corporation having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 11.8 million shares worth more than $550.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 7.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 2.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.46 million and represent 1.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 3.69 million shares of worth $186.54 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $59.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.