-6.71% Fall Drives Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 42.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.72M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.71% during that session. The FAMI stock price is -1521.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.13. The 3-month trading volume is 30.27 million shares.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Sporting -6.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the FAMI stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 17.16%. Year-to-date, Farmmi Inc. shares have moved -35.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) have changed -29.28%.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.10% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.30% over the past 5 years.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.33% with a share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farmmi Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 1.03 million shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91112.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.