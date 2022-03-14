-16.11 Fall Turns Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.07B, closed the last trade at $29.78 per share which meant it lost -$5.72 on the day or -16.11% during that session. The ZLAB stock price is -510.88% off its 52-week high price of $181.92 and -0.81% below the 52-week low of $30.02. The 3-month trading volume is 733.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.62.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Sporting -16.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the ZLAB stock price touched $29.78 or saw a rise of 29.68%. Year-to-date, Zai Lab Limited shares have moved -52.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have changed -45.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $59.60 while the price target rests at a high of $198.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -564.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.13% from current levels.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zai Lab Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.50%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 221.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.9 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.40% over the past 5 years.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.73% with a share float percentage of 69.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zai Lab Limited having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 6.65 million shares worth more than $700.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 6.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 4.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $515.91 million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.33% shares in the company for having 5.14 million shares of worth $536.71 million while later fund manager owns 3.78 million shares of worth $398.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.92% of company’s outstanding stock.