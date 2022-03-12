Year-To-Date, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) Price Has Decrease -43.61%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.38% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the TPTX share is $117.08, that puts it down -335.24 from that peak though still a striking 10.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 503.23K shares over the past three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) registered a -3.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.38% in intraday trading to $26.90 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.43%, and it has moved by -28.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.53%. The short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is 2.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares have gone down -65.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.92% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.30% this quarter and then drop -80.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 9 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -24.70% in 2022.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.06%, with the float percentage being 101.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.87 million shares (or 7.82% of all shares), a total value of $256.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $249.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $74.92 million.