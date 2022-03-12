Year-To-Date, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Price Has Decrease -36.32%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.96% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the SMFR share is $18.69, that puts it down -558.1 from that peak though still a striking 1.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.80. The company’s market capitalization is $731.67M, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SMFR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) registered a -5.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.96% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.73%, and it has moved by -24.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.83, which implies an increase of 67.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SMFR is trading at a discount of -357.75% off the target high and -93.66% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.42 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.2 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -637.10% in 2022.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Sema4 Holdings Corp. insiders own 46.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.47%, with the float percentage being 84.25%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.16 million shares (or 10.43% of all shares), a total value of $112.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.97 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $10.78 million.