X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Investing Potential Is $2.10

During the last session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.78% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the XFOR share is $10.61, that puts it down -405.24 from that peak though still a striking 37.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $62.58M, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. XFOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) registered a -2.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.78% in intraday trading to $2.10 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.00%, and it has moved by 14.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.33, which implies an increase of 87.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, XFOR is trading at a discount of -1233.33% off the target high and -376.19% off the low.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares have gone down -57.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.88% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.30% this quarter and then jump 49.20% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 33.20% in 2022.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.55%, with the float percentage being 73.55%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.54 million shares (or 10.28% of all shares), a total value of $13.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.12 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1.38 million.