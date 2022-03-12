Will CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.88% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the CMPO share is $10.69, that puts it down -41.59 from that peak though still a striking 23.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.77. The company’s market capitalization is $577.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 178.13K shares over the past three months.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) trade information

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) registered a 13.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.88% in intraday trading to $7.55 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.39%, and it has moved by -12.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.42%. The short interest in CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 51.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, CMPO is trading at a discount of -125.17% off the target high and -85.43% off the low.

CMPO Dividends

CompoSecure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)’s Major holders

CompoSecure Inc. insiders own 25.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.13%, with the float percentage being 136.20%. Karpus Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.51 million shares (or 23.81% of all shares), a total value of $55.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of Corsair Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $1.98 million.