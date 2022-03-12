Why Should EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Be In Your Portfolio?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $538.40M, closed the last trade at $9.85 per share which meant it lost -$2.34 on the day or -19.20% during that session. The EH stock price is -443.15% off its 52-week high price of $53.50 and -10.15% below the 52-week low of $10.85. The 3-month trading volume is 687.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Sporting -19.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the EH stock price touched $9.85 or saw a rise of 21.83%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Limited shares have moved -33.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have changed -42.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $145.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $145.43 while the price target rests at a high of $145.43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1376.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1376.45% from current levels.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.72% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.10%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.71 million for the current quarter.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.82% with a share float percentage of 22.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Limited having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carmignac Gestion with over 1.88 million shares worth more than $44.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Carmignac Gestion held 5.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.22 million and represent 3.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $6.49 million while later fund manager owns 22195.0 shares of worth $0.54 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.