Why PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.04, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the MYPS share is $10.57, that puts it down -161.63 from that peak though still a striking 10.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $524.88M, and the average trade volume was 408.94K shares over the past three months.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MYPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $4.04 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.02%, and it has moved by -14.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.55, which implies an increase of 46.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.75 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, MYPS is trading at a discount of -147.52% off the target high and -17.57% off the low.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) shares have gone down -16.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 6.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.43 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.3 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -5.90% in 2022.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. insiders own 28.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.12%, with the float percentage being 23.90%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.5 million shares (or 4.10% of all shares), a total value of $20.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $4.34 million.