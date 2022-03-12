What Will Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Be Like After It Drops -4633.33% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CRXT share is $31.24, that puts it down -4633.33 from that peak though still a striking 7.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $13.87M, and the average trade volume was 400.66K shares over the past three months.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CRXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $0.66 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.30%, and it has moved by -53.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, CRXT is trading at a discount of -960.61% off the target high and -506.06% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.3 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2022.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.26%, with the float percentage being 95.44%. Bracebridge Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $4.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.