What To Expect As Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Delivers An -67.35% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.78% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the REKR share is $25.38, that puts it down -559.22 from that peak though still a striking 12.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.37. The company’s market capitalization is $179.37M, and the average trade volume was 550.48K shares over the past three months.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. REKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) registered a -6.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.78% in intraday trading to $3.85 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.23%, and it has moved by -20.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 67.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, REKR is trading at a discount of -211.69% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rekor Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) shares have gone down -67.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.70% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.90% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.75 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.16 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.83 million and $4.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.00% and then drop by -25.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 7.00% in 2022.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Rekor Systems Inc. insiders own 29.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.56%, with the float percentage being 65.63%. Arctis Global LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.32 million shares (or 5.28% of all shares), a total value of $26.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $10.06 million.