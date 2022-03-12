What Are The Chances Of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Being A Good Investment?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 6.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.11M, closed the last trade at $3.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -22.22% during that session. The NINE stock price is -146.2% off its 52-week high price of $8.10 and 75.99% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.35 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Sporting -22.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the NINE stock price touched $3.29 or saw a rise of 59.38%. Year-to-date, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares have moved 229.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 82.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) have changed 183.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.14.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nine Energy Service Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.79%, compared to 36.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.30% and 44.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $61.97 million and $66.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.60% for the current quarter and 50.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.90% over the past 5 years.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 05 and April 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.95% with a share float percentage of 67.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nine Energy Service Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $16.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, SCF Partners, Inc. held 27.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clarity Financial, LLC, with the holding of over 4.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.67 million and represent 14.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Natural Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $0.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.