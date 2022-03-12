Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Doximity Inc.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.88B, closed the last trade at $46.41 per share which meant it lost -$3.54 on the day or -7.09% during that session. The DOCS stock price is -132.26% off its 52-week high price of $107.79 and 13.98% above the 52-week low of $39.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Sporting -7.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the DOCS stock price touched $46.41 or saw a rise of 17.46%. Year-to-date, Doximity Inc. shares have moved -7.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) have changed -24.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.51% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.10% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.27 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.67% with a share float percentage of 69.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Doximity Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.98 million shares worth more than $750.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 10.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $504.97 million and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.68% shares in the company for having 4.93 million shares of worth $246.98 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $130.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.