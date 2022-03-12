We Just Learned Something New! After Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL)’s 17.24% Gain This Week

During the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $70.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PLL share is $88.97, that puts it down -25.58 from that peak though still a striking 42.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average trade volume was 338.52K shares over the past three months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PLL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $70.85 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.24%, and it has moved by 39.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $95.26, which implies an increase of 25.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $81.00 and $111.58 respectively. As a result, PLL is trading at a discount of -57.49% off the target high and -14.33% off the low.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Piedmont Lithium Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares have gone up 28.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.11% against 10.90.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.26%, with the float percentage being 17.94%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 3.68% of all shares), a total value of $31.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $6.55 million.