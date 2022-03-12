Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.79% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the VICR share is $164.76, that puts it down -115.68 from that peak though still a striking 7.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54B, and the average trade volume was 369.19K shares over the past three months.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VICR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) trade information

Vicor Corporation (VICR) registered a -0.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.79% in intraday trading to $76.39 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.23%, and it has moved by -28.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.49%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $136.67, which implies an increase of 44.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, VICR is trading at a discount of -96.36% off the target high and -70.18% off the low.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.10% this quarter and then jump 52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.17 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $84.3 million and $86.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.80% and then jump by 24.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.90%. While earnings are projected to return 208.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VICR Dividends

Vicor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s Major holders

Vicor Corporation insiders own 30.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.90%, with the float percentage being 81.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 327 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.26 million shares (or 7.05% of all shares), a total value of $286.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $266.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vicor Corporation (VICR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $207.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $124.81 million.