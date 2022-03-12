Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Could Post A 57.4% Or More Growth

During the last session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.98% or -$1.67. The 52-week high for the VERV share is $78.00, that puts it down -196.92 from that peak though still a striking 5.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 647.89K shares over the past three months.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. VERV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) registered a -5.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.98% in intraday trading to $26.27 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.99%, and it has moved by -16.18% in 30 days. The short interest in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is 7.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.67, which implies an increase of 57.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, VERV is trading at a discount of -223.56% off the target high and -59.88% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -136.80% in 2022.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Verve Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 35.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.19%, with the float percentage being 110.51%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 10.38% of all shares), a total value of $184.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.94 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $145.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $51.27 million.