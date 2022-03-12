Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Is Likely To Grow By 41.08% Or More

During the last session, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.04% or -$2.08. The 52-week high for the VCYT share is $59.83, that puts it down -151.49 from that peak though still a striking 7.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78B, and the average trade volume was 799.10K shares over the past three months.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VCYT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) registered a -8.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.04% in intraday trading to $23.79 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.92%, and it has moved by -26.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.38, which implies an increase of 41.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, VCYT is trading at a discount of -152.21% off the target high and -5.09% off the low.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veracyte Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) shares have gone down -51.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.19% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.60% this quarter and then drop -76.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.32 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.88 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.7 million and $55.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 69.80% and then jump by 21.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.50%. While earnings are projected to return -69.70% in 2022.

VCYT Dividends

Veracyte Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Veracyte Inc. insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.54%, with the float percentage being 105.63%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.22 million shares (or 11.55% of all shares), a total value of $338.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $271.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.87 million, or about 4.03% of the stock, which is worth about $118.3 million.