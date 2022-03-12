Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY)

During the last session, Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.08% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FURY share is $1.47, that puts it down -101.37 from that peak though still a striking 21.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $123.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.98K shares over the past three months.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) trade information

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) registered a -5.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.08% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.66%, and it has moved by 9.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.48%. The short interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fury Gold Mines Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) shares have gone down -0.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.00% against 8.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.40%. While earnings are projected to return 11.00% in 2022.

FURY Dividends

Fury Gold Mines Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s Major holders

Fury Gold Mines Limited insiders own 65.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.44%, with the float percentage being 202.66%. Ingalls & Snyder is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.57 million.