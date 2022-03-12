The Time To Buy DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Is Now

During the last session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.00% or -$1.56. The 52-week high for the DLO share is $73.43, that puts it down -200.7 from that peak though still a striking 4.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.21. The company’s market capitalization is $7.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

DLocal Limited (DLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. DLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

DLocal Limited (DLO) registered a -6.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.00% in intraday trading to $24.42 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.72%, and it has moved by -29.11% in 30 days. The short interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 8.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.30, which implies an increase of 46.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, DLO is trading at a discount of -153.89% off the target high and -26.95% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.14 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.2 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 80.70% in 2022.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

DLocal Limited insiders own 10.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.94%, with the float percentage being 87.05%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 62.4 million shares (or 43.27% of all shares), a total value of $3.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.83 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $318.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DLocal Limited (DLO) shares are PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd and PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $80.36 million.