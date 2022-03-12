The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) Stock Dropped -9.61% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.16% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the PEI share is $3.47, that puts it down -323.17 from that peak though still a striking 14.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $68.30M, and the average trade volume was 616.00K shares over the past three months.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PEI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) registered a -4.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.16% in intraday trading to $0.82 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.25%, and it has moved by -9.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.45%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 18.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, PEI is trading at a discount of -21.95% off the target high and -21.95% off the low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares have gone down -57.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4,900.00% against 5.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.00%. While earnings are projected to return -615.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 20.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.48%, with the float percentage being 14.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.59 million shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 million shares, is of Lido Advisors, Llc’s that is approximately 1.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.94 million.