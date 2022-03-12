The Future Belongs To ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.12% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CDXC share is $14.45, that puts it down -525.54 from that peak though still a striking 3.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $170.13M, and the average trade volume was 396.39K shares over the past three months.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CDXC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) registered a -2.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.12% in intraday trading to $2.31 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.41%, and it has moved by -19.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.17, which implies an increase of 79.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, CDXC is trading at a discount of -635.93% off the target high and -203.03% off the low.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChromaDex Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares have gone down -69.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.50% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.94 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.54 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.40%. While earnings are projected to return 42.10% in 2022.

CDXC Dividends

ChromaDex Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Major holders

ChromaDex Corporation insiders own 33.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.07%, with the float percentage being 45.22%. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.13 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $15.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $4.1 million.