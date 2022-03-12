The Future Belongs To ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.73% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the ACVA share is $37.77, that puts it down -202.64 from that peak though still a striking 17.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ACVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) registered a -2.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.73% in intraday trading to $12.48 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.08%, and it has moved by 7.22% in 30 days. The short interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.08, which implies an increase of 53.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ACVA is trading at a discount of -180.45% off the target high and -52.24% off the low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACV Auctions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares have gone down -37.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.06% against -0.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.41 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.05 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.76 million and $69.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.90% and then jump by 40.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -134.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.80% per annum.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

ACV Auctions Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.88%, with the float percentage being 72.13%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 7.08% of all shares), a total value of $118.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.6 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 6.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $100.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 3.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 3.21% of the stock, which is worth about $53.54 million.