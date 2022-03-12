The Current Price For SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SMRT share is $15.14, that puts it down -144.19 from that peak though still a striking 10.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SMRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $6.20 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.90%, and it has moved by -31.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.29%. The short interest in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 4.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.93, which implies an increase of 52.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SMRT is trading at a discount of -174.19% off the target high and -45.16% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.74 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.35 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

SmartRent Inc. insiders own 41.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.04%, with the float percentage being 71.64%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.97 million shares (or 11.33% of all shares), a total value of $212.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.72 million shares, is of Spark Growth Management Partners Ii, Llc’s that is approximately 6.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $113.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd owns about 4.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.0 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $38.72 million.